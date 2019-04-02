Marie Couvillon Villarrubia passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard "Richie" Dee Villarrubia. Marie was the loving mother of Stephen Villarrubia (Linda), Charles Villarrubia, Kel Villarrubia (Teresa), and Lori Martin (Tommy). Grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five. She was the daughter of Rene and Annie Couvillon. She grew up in Baton Rouge and moved to New Orleans when she married in 1954. Her Catholic faith was central to everything she did. She was an active parishioner at St. Philip Neri parish attending daily mass, weekly Adoration and Holy Hour. She and her late husband enjoyed dancing and going to festivals such as French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest. They were long time members of Pelican Squares dance club. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an amazing wife, mother and "Nane." She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6500 Kawanee Avenue, Metairie, Louisiana on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin in the church at 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow mass in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.leitzeganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary