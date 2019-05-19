|
Marie Dalcamo Bostick passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 36 years to the late James W. Bostick, Jr. Loving mother of Linda Bostick Thomas (Ernest), Bill Bostick (Lisa), and Victor Bostick. Proud grandmother of Jon A. Bostick (Maria Catindig), Ashley Phu (Michael), Kathryn Walsh (Brett), and Robert Bostick (Kolby Lirette). Great-grandmother of Alyssa Marie Phu, Isabella Grace Phu, and Emilia Rose Walsh. Daughter of the late Victor Dalcamo and Ida Iside Dalcamo. Sister of Rose Callan and the late Angie Sparacio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a service starting at 12:00 Noon followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 22, 2019