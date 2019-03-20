The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Marie Toups
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA
Marie Dorsa Toups Obituary
Marie Dorsa Toups peacefully joined our Heavenly Father on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her loving husband of 65 years, Lester J. Toups, preceded her in death. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Anthony Dorsa, and her sister Rosetta Breaux. Her brother, John Dorsa, lives in San Antonio. Marie was the beloved mother of two daughters, Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Sanderson (Paul Jr.) and Gayle Licciardi (Anthony). Marie lovingly babysat her 6 grandchildren, Kelly, Dale, and Mark Sanderson, Jason, Kristen, and Loren Licciardi. She was "Grandma" to Alexis, Madilyn, Dominic, Abigail, Hayden, and Mason Sanderson, and Collin Doming, Keira Arwood, Jaxon and Jake Michel, and Adalynn Licciardi. Marie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Westwego. In spite of her pain from Rheumatoid Arthritis, she loving cared for her mother and sister during their illnesses, and loved babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always enjoyed spending time with her family. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family. She will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
