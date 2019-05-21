Marie Elmire Fuxan "Sue" Lusky, 94, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur Joseph Fuxan and Eleonore Ravain Fuxan in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Francis "Frank" Joseph Lusky, and sons Richard Francis Lusky and Michael Joseph Lusky. She is survived by two children: Frances Ann Lusky Hehn, spouse J. Richard Hehn of North Carolina, and Stephen Leo Lusky, spouse Jean McIntyre Lusky of California; daughter-in-law: Adrienne Broussard Lusky, wife of her deceased son Richard Lusky; seven grandchildren: Briana Marie Lusky Douzart, Lauren Elizabeth Hehn, Jenna Marie Hehn Quist, Trevor Christian Hehn, Elise Elmire Rose, Ian Francis Lusky and Evan William Lusky; nine great-grandchildren, Bolden and Hudson Douzart, Edelyn Rose Hehn Smith, Bodhi Hehn Smith, Gabriel Shaun and Christian James Quist, Marie Thérés and Grace Frances and Thomas Christian Hehn. She received her high school diploma at St. Joseph Academy, New Orleans on June 3, 1941. During World War II she worked for the FBI in New Orleans where she met her future husband, Frank Lusky. For 30 years they lived in New Jersey then returned to the New Orleans area. She resided in Covington, LA for the past 39 years. A Memorial Mass will take place at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Mandeville on May 28, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please support the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org/donate. Please sign the family guestbook on-line at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 28, 2019