Marie G. White quietly departed this life at West Jefferson Medical Center on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a native of Demopolis AL and a resident of Marrero LA for over 50 years. Beloved wife of Repolen "John" White, also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Macedonia Baptist Church, Congregation of Christian Chapel Baptist Church Demopolis Alabama and neighboring churches; members of Westside Missionary Baptist Association are invited to attend the funeral services at Macedonia Baptist Church 1219 Cohen St. Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Albert C. Mickel, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019