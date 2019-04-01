The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Molony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Hilda Leonhard Molony

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Hilda Leonhard Molony Obituary
Marie Hilda Leonhard Molony, age 93, entered into rest with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mrs. Molony was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Molony, Sr. Mother of Karen Dean (Rick), Kenneth A. Molony, Jr., Michelle Byrom (Robert) and the late Gregory Patrick Molony. Grandmother of Ronald Smith, Jennifer Stelling, Jasper Byrom and Sarah Byrom. Great grandmother of Abby, Nia, Ian, Liam, Izzie and Iris. Daughter of the late David Louis Leonhard, Sr. and Hilda Marie Dansereau Leonhard. Sister of the late David Louis Leonhard and Guesnon Philip Leonhard. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Molony was a charter parishioner of Our Lady of Divine Providence Church and was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She was active in We Care For Special People Organization and was dedicated to caring for special needs children. She was a member of Kenner Central Lions Club and was a former administrative assistant for the Corp of Engineers. Mrs. Molony was a very devoted wife, mother and homemaker and will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Metairie, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now