Marie Hilda Leonhard Molony, age 93, entered into rest with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mrs. Molony was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Molony, Sr. Mother of Karen Dean (Rick), Kenneth A. Molony, Jr., Michelle Byrom (Robert) and the late Gregory Patrick Molony. Grandmother of Ronald Smith, Jennifer Stelling, Jasper Byrom and Sarah Byrom. Great grandmother of Abby, Nia, Ian, Liam, Izzie and Iris. Daughter of the late David Louis Leonhard, Sr. and Hilda Marie Dansereau Leonhard. Sister of the late David Louis Leonhard and Guesnon Philip Leonhard. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Molony was a charter parishioner of Our Lady of Divine Providence Church and was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She was active in We Care For Special People Organization and was dedicated to caring for special needs children. She was a member of Kenner Central Lions Club, was a former administrative assistant for the Corp of Engineers and worked as a clerical associate for the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mrs. Molony was a very devoted wife, mother and homemaker and will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Metairie, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary