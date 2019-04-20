Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Kennedy Pierce. View Sign

Marie Kennedy Pierce, 80, native of Angie, LA and longtime resident of Slidell, LA passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor of Mandeville. She was born in Angie on February 10, 1939. Marie graduated Angie High School in 1956 and went on to further her education earning her Master's +30. She was a long-time educator and taught elementary school at Abney Elementary School in Slidell for 36 years. She also coached girls' softball and basketball and was well respected by all whom she taught and coached. She was also recruited to play in the first ever professional women's basketball team the Arkansas Redheads and was a great athlete herself. Her passion was teaching and coaching, and she loved the children who she taught and coached. Marie is survived by her brother Franklin D. Kennedy of Stoney Point, LA; her sister Inez Kennedy Crain of Bogalusa, LA; a very special friend Carolyn Hebert and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James Frank and Rilla Ellis Kennedy, her brothers D. L. Kennedy, Lavon Kennedy, Royce Kennedy, and Austin Kennedy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home, 216 Alabama Ave., Bogalusa, LA 70427 from 9:30 am until time for the funeral service at 11:00 am. Rev. Donnie Broom will officiate the service and interment will follow at Seal Cemetery in Stateline, LA.

216 Alabama Ave.

Bogalusa , LA 70427

