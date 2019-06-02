Marie Louise Bennett Ales passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 69 years to Natale "Nate" Ales. Loving mother of Nathan A. Ales (Debbie) and the late Paula Ann Gannon (Mike). Daughter of the late Pauline Messina Bennett and Salvador Anthony Bennett. Sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Rhodes (Larry), Anthony "Buddy" Bennett (Anna) and Therese Patterson (Pat) and the late Joseph A. Bennett (Lynn) and Frances Christoffer (Eugene). Grandmother of Michael John Gannon III, Sean Michael Gannon and Joshua Nathan Ales. Great-grandmother of Bradley Michael Gannon. Mrs. Ales was a native of New Orleans where she was a department manager for Maison Blanche for fourteen years. Marie was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Covington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses be offered for Mrs. Ales. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary