Marie Louise Poche Deslatte passed away at her home in Norco, LA on April 19, 2019 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Herman Deslatte, Jr. (Karen), Kenneth Deslatte (Betty), and Danny Deslatte. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman Deslatte, Sr., her son Randy C. Deslatte, Sr., parents, Albert Poche, Sr., and Emilie Battard Poche; siblings, Albert Poche, Jr., Jules Poche, Raymond Poche, Clarence Poche, Amy Raffray, Odette Kilburn, Eleanor Miller, Julie Surmik, and Lillian LeBeouf, as well as two granddaughters. Marie was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Altar Society for many years. She also worked tirelessly on the St. Joseph Altar. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart of Jesus church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, LA, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, burial to follow Mass at St. Peter Cemetery in Reserve, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary