Marie Louise Thibodeaux Koenig entered peacefully into heaven on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Charles Koenig of 45 years. Loving mother of Sally Rogers (Marvin) and Cheryl Leaber (David). A proud grandmother David Jr., Michelle, Brad, Lennie, Cory, Cortney, Rhona, Robin and great-grandmother of Kinlee, Ellee, Jordan, Cory, David III, Cambre, Connor, Drake, Kendall, Reese and a great-great-grandchild, Abigail. Daughter of the late Aline Dugas Thibodeaux and Lewis Thibodeaux. Stepsister of Patsy Billoit and Dorothy Thibodeaux and preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Elvina Kornig, Lewis Thibodeaux Jr., Leroy Thibodeaux, Charlie Thibodeaux, Urie Thibodeaux, Loretta Thibodeaux, and Doris Oddo. She was also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 87, a native of Raceland, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Terrytown, Louisiana. Marie work as a cafeteria manager at Westwego and Gretna Park Schools. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, casino trips, feed her chicken and squirrels and mostly spending time with her family and friends. She was member of Nicholson Golden Age Group. The family would like to thank the staff of Total Home Health and West Jefferson Medical Center for the compassionate care given to their mother. Relatives and friend are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Rd., Terrytown, Louisiana. At 12:00 pm with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment following in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, Louisiana.