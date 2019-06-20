Marie Perez Guy

Obituary
Minister Marie Perez Guy departed life on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie and Manuel Perez; husband, Emile Guy; 2 daughters, Rhonda Guy and Ianthia Guy Landry; grandson, Kenya Guy; sister Catherine Perez and 2 brothers, Gerald and Manuel Perez. Marie is survived by her 3 daughters; Carol Guy Rocque, Regina Guy Sturkey, and Diedre Guy; 1 son, Steven August; 13 Grandchildren, Necol Guy Perez, Lakesha and Lon Washington, Damon Rocque, Clifford and Christopher Landry, Stacy, Breanna, and Ajia August, Corey, Jarrell, Jacobi and Naiya Guy; 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday June 22, 2019, 10:00AM at New Home Full Gospel Church, 13800 Haynes Blvd. NOLA 70128. Officiant, Bishop R.C. Blakes Jr. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Divine, A New Dimension of Service", 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
