Marielle Sandra Shields "Sandy" Landry

Marielle Sandra Shields "Sandy" Landry Obituary
Sandy Shields Landry passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in New Orleans on October 13, 1943. Wife of Preston Landry, Sr.; step-mother of Preston Landry, Jr., Douglas Landry, Rhonda Krantz, Debra Hamann and Brian Landry; sister of Michael E. Shields (Carol) and Scott Shields-Greenberg (Stephen). She is also survived by her nieces, Brittan and Madisan and her nephew Jordan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3245 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey, LA 70058 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12 pm. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service followed by interment at Metairie Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bright School at http://www.thebrightschool.org/. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
