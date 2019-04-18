Marietta Coste Lee, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019, at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Relf Lee; her sisters Virginia Albers, Lucie Ross, Mary Cashio; and her parents Walter Coste and Clare Newitt Coste. She is survived by her devoted son, Clinton Relf Lee. Marietta was a loving wife and mother. She was a talented artist and seamstress. She was beloved by many nieces, nephews and friends of Clinton. She was a studious member of the Lay Carmelites in her later years which brought her great joy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. The Family would like to thank Kim Harris, God's Angels Sitting Service, Passages Hospice, and the Lay Carmelites for their care and compassion. Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway in charge of arrangements. Masses preferred. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary