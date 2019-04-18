The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta Coste Lee

Obituary Condolences

Marietta Coste Lee Obituary
Marietta Coste Lee, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019, at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Relf Lee; her sisters Virginia Albers, Lucie Ross, Mary Cashio; and her parents Walter Coste and Clare Newitt Coste. She is survived by her devoted son, Clinton Relf Lee. Marietta was a loving wife and mother. She was a talented artist and seamstress. She was beloved by many nieces, nephews and friends of Clinton. She was a studious member of the Lay Carmelites in her later years which brought her great joy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. The Family would like to thank Kim Harris, God's Angels Sitting Service, Passages Hospice, and the Lay Carmelites for their care and compassion. Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway in charge of arrangements. Masses preferred. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Download Now