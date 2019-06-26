|
|
Marilyn B. Theard, known to many as Ms. T, crossed over on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband of more than 36 years, Guy Theard; daughters Simone (Peter) Houck and Monique Theard, and siblings Lisa Payne, James "Moonie" Payne, and Demetrius Barnes. Grandmother of (3): Jason, Jonathan, and Riley "Le Le". She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother Louise Barnes, grandmother Carrie Barnes, brother Clifford and sisters: Stephanie, Matilda and Jackie. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Blvd Church of Christ, 7301 Crowder Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment is private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online Guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019