Marilyn Colwet Jarreau went to the Happy Hunting Grounds on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, and an avid Saints and LSU fan. She was a licensed real estate broker and agent for almost 50 years, currently a proud agent of Gardner Realtors. She apologizes to any real estate agents to whom she has yet to return keys. They are in the trunk of her car along with approximately 200 other keys to homes listed or sold over the course of her career. She passed the notarial examination before she was of an age to acquire her commission and held her commission for the next 68 years, until her death. She notarized her final document two days before she died. Marilyn loved to travel with her family and friends, particularly to Paris and Italy. She is basically on another adventure in travel today. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton H. and Rose Colwet, her husband, Joseph S. Jarreau, and her sister, Joyce Deslatte. She is proudly survived by her sons, Steve, Brett, and John Jarreau, grandchildren, Lauren, Alyssa, and Madison Jarreau, whom she loved dearly, and her cherished friend Belkys Conde. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with a memorial service to begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spaymart, PO Box 6493 Metairie, LA 70009, or Jefferson Council on Aging/Meals on Wheels Program, 6620 Riverside Dr. Ste. 107 Metairie, LA 70003. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.