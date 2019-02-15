Marilyn "Mickey" Jourdan Eppling of Metairie, LA peacefully passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a practicing Catholic and cherished by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eppling, sisters, Beverly Glockner and Mary Ann Fos. She is survived by three children, Craig Eppling (Dema), Douglas Eppling (Marlene), Kim Eppling Champagne, four grandchildren, Stephen (Hannah) Eppling, Renee' and Jessica Eppling, Matthew Champagne, one great grandchild, Colette and one on the way, as well as nieces and nephews whom she cherished as her own. We would like to thank her many treasured friends and neighbors. She was excited to finally be accepted to Tulane (by donating her body to science). A private memorial will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019