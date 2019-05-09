Marilyn Esteves passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Harahan, LA. She was born in Metaire, LA on December 10, 1949 to the late Charles F. Esteves and V. Theresa Esteves. She was the sister of Mary Ann Pisciotta (Leon), Barbara Waguespack (Oliver), Charles F. Esteves, Jr. (Kathy), Robert "Bobby" W. Esteves (Vickie), Gary K. Esteves (Silvia, deceased), Dale M. Esteves (Cindy), Daniel G. Esteves (Don) and the late Sharon E. Hunter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn had a beloved attachment to the Shepherd family, devoting special love and care to Barret, Ashton, Marley, Kylie, Laney, Will, Rose and Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a model citizen and member of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for 49 Years. She served as a clerk, secretary and office manager. She enjoyed painting, collectibles and especially watching her family participate in sporting events. She was also an avid Saints and LSU fan. Her loved ones would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful, dedicated care provided to her by Jeremy Shepherd, Chrissy Meteye, Bonnie Dubourg and Donna Quintanilla as she fought a courageous battle with breast cancer. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Christopher Church, 309 Manson Ave. in Metairie, LA 70001 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to support breast cancer research may be made to , https://komenneworleans.org in Marilyn's name. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019