Marilyn French, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2019. Marilyn was born to Theresa Kastner (Steckl) and Edward Kastner, who were second generation German immigrants to America. She was raised in Mauston, WI. with her siblings, Rex Gray (deceased), Virginia Griest (deceased) (Elwood), Carol Newman (Jim), and Jacqueline (Jackie) Leabo (Dale), and remained close to them throughout her lifetime. On February 20, 1968, Marilyn married William (Bill) Stanley French, of Clarion, Iowa, in Corvallis, Oregon. Together they raised six remarkable children: Bill, June Rowley (Lavon), Tracy, Scott (deceased), Doug (Whitney), and Ed (Tiffany). Marilyn adored each of her eighteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and the feeling was always mutual when it came to the special love and memories shared with "Grandma." In 1978, Marilyn and Bill moved their young family to Mandeville, Louisiana, where Marilyn taught math and science at Mandeville Middle School until she retired. She enjoyed being a member of the Krewe of Juno during the 1980s. An empty nest didn't slow her down. She traveled and lived around the world with her husband until his retirement, at which time they relocated to Durango, Colorado and Covington, Louisiana, depending on ski season. Marilyn was a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandma, who always had a novel idea under her hat for entertaining us all. "Grandma desserts", family ski trips and private Grandma ski lessons, her signature bowl of fresh cut carrots, celery and radishes in her fridge, her love for golf, dancing, singing, and family game nights where she would usually win the poker pot right out from under our noses, encompass some of our most fond memories of our beloved Marilyn. She always drew family together in celebration and made sure we knew how loved we all were. Throughout the final years of her life, her companion caregivers from Sophia Baker Private Care were devoted to her, providing tender, loving care for her at home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marilyn's remarkable life E.J. Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation on Saturday beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington.