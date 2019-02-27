Marilyn Lithia Russell Larmeu, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1931. Marilyn was 88 years old. She was a member of the Tri-Parish Carnival Organization from 1966 until 1972. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, the Women's Christian League and was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul's, where she worked with newborns, babies and toddlers. Marilyn was a member of the First English Lutheran Church and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Paul Joseph Larmeu; her parents, Oscar Floyd Russell and Elizabeth Fank Russell; her brother, Floyd Claude Russell and his wife, Gladys Doyle Russell. Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, Karen Larmeu Stakelum, Janice Stacy Larmeu and Randee Larmeu Ulfers and her much loved sons-in-law, Thomas J. Stakelum and David J. Ulfers. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Russell Halbrook and husband Marvin; three grandsons, Nicholas James Stakelum, Michael Joseph Stakelum and wife Desiree, and Joshua Joseph Ulfers and wife Allison; and four great-grandchildren, Elliot, Timothy and Emily Stakelum and Clementine Ulfers. Marilyn was a devout Christian with a strong faith. She loved spending time with her family and having her daily coffee with her daughters at Lakeside Mall for the past forty years. Many thanks to Mary Lou Lindsoe, her devoted caregiver, and the wonderful staff members at Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Metairie, where she spent her last year. Marilyn was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN, 38105. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary