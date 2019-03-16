Marilyn Pitre St. Amant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some small way throughout her very memorable life. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Birdie Pitre. She was the cherished wife of the late Theodore St. Amant Jr. Loving mother of Stephanie Evans (Robert), Gary St. Amant, Suzanne Killeen (Dennis), Saja St. Amant, Teddy St. Amant (Marlene) and Sherrie Cox (Kevin). Sister of Billy Pitre (Audrey), Ralph Pitre (Linda) and the late Joycelyn Pitre White. Proud grandmother of Sabrina, Robin, Sheena, Jeff, Jen, Aleck, Andrew, Nick, Kerri, Marilyn, Sara, Teddy, Melissa, Kevin, Chris and Brandon. Great grandmother of Hana, Ethan, Emma, Evan, Sophia, Jeff, Jacob, Scarlett, Jax, Tara, Tristan, Damon, Adriana, Eleana, Quinn, Avia, Arya, Rylee, Madison, Remington, Roland and the late Colin. She is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and especially Dione Yager. Marilyn was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of Arabi, LA before settling in Slidell, LA. Marilyn truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures and remaining active. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing, was active with the Carolyn Park Boosters and after many loyal years of being "Master of All" she retired from Kmart. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, her loving spirit, her laughter, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 18th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in Marilyn's memory beginning at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Roch Cemetery No. 2 in New Orleans, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary