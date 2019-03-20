The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Gasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Rusich "Aunt Mal" Gasser


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Rusich "Aunt Mal" Gasser Obituary
Marilyn 'Aunt Mal' Rusich Gasser, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Rusich and wife of the late Gerald Edward Gasser Sr. She was also predeceased by her brothers Frank Rusich and Warren Rusich. Marilyn is survived by her four children: Gerald Gasser Jr.(Jill), Cheri Rolling (Greg), Adam Gasser (Kristi) and Mark Gasser (Ashley), and seven grandchildren: Zachary Gascon, Raquel Gascon, Alexander Gascon, Courtney Gasser, Peyton Gasser, Carly Gasser and Mason Gasser. She is also survived by her sisters Denise and Naomi and brother Albert. A devoted mother and grandmother, Marilyn loved to spend time with family and friends. She had a special bond with her brothers and sisters and they remained very close throughout her life having numerous family gatherings every year. Aunt Mal enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, reading books, crafts, playing cards, Mardi Gras parades and going to the casino.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the time of the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now