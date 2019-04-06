Marina Foley Berry passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born August 18, 1954 in Washington D.C. to Robert L. Foley and Lucia Maria Delsing Foley. Marina is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved dogs Ahnie, Opie and Zoe; and her "granddog", Stella. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, William Leon Berry; their children, Kimberly Berry Szubinski and husband, Clint; Brian Berry and wife, Jane; Courtney Berry and partner, Brian Marcotte; and Justin Berry and wife, Sarah. Marina is also survived by her grandchildren Kyla, Tate, Liam, Aiden, Aubrey, Leo, Eloise, Ainsley and William; her brother, David R. Foley, his wife Cathy and their children, Haylie Foley St. Angelo and husband, Brad and Miles Foley and wife, Dayna She also will be missed by her dogs, Anabeth and Lennon and her "granddogs" Bones, Ruby, August and Elizabeth Flower. Marina, a natural born mother and nurturer, brought love, joy and compassion to all those who knew her. With a big heart, she dedicated her life to raising and mentoring four children, nine grandchildren and five dogs. She exemplified a rare quality missing from the world, as she was the best listener anyone knew. She was a devout defender of the underdog in life and protected her loved ones with great fury. Regardless of background or culture, she was your friend. She left this world far too soon, and we are heartbroken. She will forever be missed as she was an amazing wife, mother and friend. Her greatest accomplishment is the footprint of love, family and friends who live on in her memory. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. For those so desiring, memorials in honor of Marina Foley Berry may be made to the ASPCA or Animal Rescue of New Orleans. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary