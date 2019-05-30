Mario Antonio Rich transitioned into eternal glory into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 65 in Houston, Texas. Mario was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and was a long-time resident of Houston, Texas. Mario was the loving son born to the late Irone and Harold Rich, Sr. of La Ceiba, Honduras in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 8, 1953. He was the youngest child with an older brother and sister who showered him with love and affection. Mario accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. As an adult, he joined the Baptist Church and attended worship services with his wife. Mario was educated in the public schools of New Orleans: Johnson Lockett Elementary, Rivers Frederick Junior High and graduated in 1971 from Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. In 1975, he received a Bachelor's degree in education from Dillard University. He began his professional career in the public schools of New Orleans as a physical education teacher at various schools throughout the city and taught GED classes at Delgado Community College. Later, he worked as a supervisor at American Cyanamid until the plant downsized and changed its name to Cytec Industries in 1993 and Pellerin Milnor. Upon retirement, Mario continued his love of working with children as a school bus driver with the Houston Independent School District. In Houston, he also worked for First Transit and Burlington. Mario loved his family deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents Irone and Harold Rich, Sr. and father-in-law Walter Leo Pilart. Those left to cherish his amazing life are his devoted and loving wife of 20 years, Rose Pilart Rich; his daughters, Angelle Rich of Dallas, Texas and Alyssa Rich of Kenner, Louisiana; grandson Kevin Thomas III of Kenner, Louisiana; stepson, Robert Mayberry IV of Houston, Texas; brother Harold (Ada) Rich of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; sister Cynthia (Erroll) Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Robin Pilart of Houston, Texas and Doretha Pilart of New Orleans, LA., mother-in-law Rose M. Pilart of Houston, Texas: nieces Enjoli W. (Lawrence) Nelson of Houston, Texas and Erica Williams of Bowie, Maryland; nephew Jason Rich of New Orleans, Louisiana; long-time devoted friends Ferdinand Branch and Emmanuel Wallace of New Orleans, Louisiana and a host of other relatives and friends who will greatly miss him. There will be a Celebration of Mario Rich's Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA. 70125 starting with visitation at 9:00 am and services beginning at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Little Zion Baptist Church, The Fountain of Praise, Houston, Texas, Providence Baptist Church, Jean Vianney Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington, Houston Independent School District are invited to attend the services. Interment: Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019