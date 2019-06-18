The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Marion Ann Stevenson

Marion Ann Stevenson Obituary
Marion Ann Stevenson "Flusie" entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 62 at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved son Charles Stevenson, her father Calvin Castle, Jr. (Doris), siblings: Joyce Stevenson-Davis (Shedrach), Karen St. Hill, Helen West, David West, Lori Castle-Sims (Jessie), Twyla Castle-Johnson, Legina Castel, Kim Theroit and Virginia Castle. Preceded in death by her parents Dave West, Sr. and Jeanette West, grandmother Helen Nelson, grandfather Calvin Castle, Sr., two sisters Margaret Stevenson and Michele West. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Dillard University in the Lawless Memorial Chapel 2601 Gentilly Blvd, NOLA. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM. Rev. Ernest Salsberry will officiate. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019
