Marion C. Joseph entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Melvin "Big Melvin" Joseph Sr. Loving mother of Marion Burrell, Cheryl (Brian) Hayes, Rona Joseph, Aaron (Shann) Joseph, the late Wayne Joseph, Michael Joseph Melvin Joseph Jr. Daughter of the late Joseph Cook Sr., Dorothy Thomas Cook and Henry Smith Sr. Sister of Dorothy S. Ackers, Jean (Lennox) Davis, Donna Smith, Patricia S. Thompson, Henry (Dianne) Smith Jr., Calvin Smith, Sterling Smith Jr., Bobby (Dorothy) Smith and the late Joseph Cook Jr., Lionel Smith and Yvonne Smith. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of True Vine Baptist Church and all neighboring churches, employees of Ochsner Baptist Medical Center, East Jefferson Wound Care, East Jefferson General Hospital, Passages Hospice and New Orleans Kidney Center are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, April 12, 2019, at True Vine Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 8:30 am until service time. Entombment St. Louis III Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
