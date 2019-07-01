The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew B.C.
Hwy 3137
Braithwaite, LA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew B.C.
Hwy 3137
Braithwaite, LA
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Robinson
Marion Estelle Mitchell Robinson

Marion Estelle Mitchell Robinson Obituary
Marion Estelle Mitchell Robinson, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 6:36 A.M, answered her Master's call at University Medical Center. Daughter of the late Ernest Mitchell, Sr. and Lavinia M. Mitchell. Mother of Percy W. Robinson III and Patrick W. Robinson, Sr. Sister of the late Annie Belle M. Provost, Mary Belle M. Duplessis, Thelma G. Mitchell, Ernest Mitchell, Jr. and Joyce M. Washington. Also survived by (4) grandchildren: Patrick W. Robinson, Jr. (Taniel), Shantrell E. Robinson, Percy W. Robinson, IV, Brittany M. Robinson, (1) great-grandchild Reagan A. Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers, and members of St. Andrew B. C., Beulah Land B. C., Bethlehem B.C. and all neighboring churches of Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Orleans Parishes, Lower Nine Senior Center, and David Chapter No. 21 O.E.S. are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew B.C., Hwy 3137, Braithwaite, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Michael Zachary, officiating. Interment will follow at English Turn Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from July 1 to July 3, 2019
