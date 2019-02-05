Marion Helen Lee, a musician, artist and educator, and co-founder of Towne Pre-School in uptown New Orleans, passed away on February 4, 2019. She was 90. Daughter of the late John M. Lee and Helen Debelo Lee. Only sibling of the late John Lee. Former parishioner of St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Lakeview. Marion earned a teaching degree from the University of Southwestern (Lafayette), and performed as a cheerleader there for the "Ragin' Cajuns." She was certified to teach lifesaving, and after World War II studied flying in a Piper Cub. A self-taught artist and musician, Marion expanded her talents in the People's Program, developing skills in sketching, pastels, portraits, sculpting and woodworking. She also learned guitar, mandolin, and the organ, and played the banjo and ukulele at nursing homes. Marion joined her aunt Thais Gilthorpe to found Towne Pre-School, serving as administrator and teacher for 33 years, and educating many children who would become prominent New Orleanians such as Jerry and Jill Fein, Donna and Daryl Berger, and Bill Capo. After being rescued from the waters of Hurricane Katrina by neighbors in 2005, Marion re-located to Ville Ste. Marie in Jefferson. While there, she sketched residents and performed for them on the banjo with Jeff Riddick, "The Banjo Man." She enjoyed the cats and dogs who visited VSM, and was a generous contributor to animal welfare organizations. She later moved to Nouveau Marc in Kenner, and then to Metairie Health Care Center. Marion's smile, humor, creativity and many talents will be missed by all those who knew her. Special thanks go to her long-time nurse Mary Lynn Keller, and her primary sitters Andrea Franklin, Linda Johnson, and Grindl "Corey" Jackson for their devoted service. Friends and former students are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, where she will be buried with her aunt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the animal association of your choice. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary