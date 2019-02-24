Marion Lucille Sharp Hatten passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Covington, LA. She was born on April 27, 1935 in Covington, LA to the late Nelson Dewitt Sharp and Edith Toney Sharp. Lucy was beloved wife of Robert Wayne Hatten for 34 years. She was the loving mother of Gary Loyd (Francine Mattle-Loyd), Linda Reid (Russell), Maurice Loyd (Wanda), Heather Clark (James); step-mother of Kim Hoggett (Johnny), Sandy Carey (Mark), and Amy Montgomery (Ron). She was proud of her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Denver Loyd, her son, Clint Loyd, and her siblings, Leroy Sharp and David Sharp. Lucy was a woman of God. She was born, raised, and lived her entire life in the same house, attending New Zion Baptist Church. Her faith and family always came first. Lucy was a loving and caring mother and will be deeply and dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at New Zion Baptist Church, 17387 New Zion Church Rd, Covington, LA 70435 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until service time. Interment will follow the service at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary