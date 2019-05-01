Marion O. Williams, departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Jonesboro, GA at the age of 77; Beloved wife of the late Stanley Williams; Daughter of the late Henry and Esma Johnson Oconnor; Devoted mother of Terrence M. Williams, Trichonne Williams Robinson, Darryl Harvey, Shannon Harvey and the late Terry M. Williams; Sister of Robert Preston and the late Walter Preston and Rose Pierre Anderson; Grandmother of Nia N. Robinson, Ashley Harvey and Brianna Harvey; Great grandmother of Ashton Capers, Devin Wilson, Kemra Harvey, Kayla Harvey, Jaylen Harvey and late Jaden Harvey; Also survived by her close friends, Julia Robinson, Edna Lewis, Deneen Christmas, Shelia Moore and Cherlyn Preston; her godchildren, Elaine DiBartolo, Rocelia Johnson, Walter Brian Preston III and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Second New Light Baptist Church, Destiny Christian Center International of Fayetteville, GA, employees of Loyola University – WFF, One Shell Square, members of Kool and The Gang Mothers Booster Club, The Scene Boosters 2nd Line Club and New Generation S and P Club are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am; Visitation will begin at 10:00 am; Traditional Second Line Jazz Funeral will follow; Interment: Providence Memorial Pk. Cemetery; Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019