|
|
Marion R. "Shackle" Short passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Son of the late Marion F. Short and May M. Munsterman Short. Brother of the late Ethelynne Short Morton and Brother-in-law of the late John J. Morton, Sr. Uncle of May M. McMahon (James) and Michael P. Morton (Joy) and the late John J. Morton, Jr. Great Uncle of James and May Margaret McMahon, Renda and Charlotte Morton. Companion and friend of the late Rose Broderick. He was a resident of Algiers, LA and Gretna, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 6th Street, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30am. Visitation will be held at the church from 9am until 10:30am. Interment, Metairie Cemetery. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019