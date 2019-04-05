Marjorie "Margie" Ryan Person, a native of New Orleans and resident of Metairie, LA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late William Henry "Bill" Person, Jr. Devoted mother of William H. Person, III (Carol) of Bulverde, Texas, James T. Person, Sr. (Debbie), of Lacombe, John D. Person (Jean) of Metairie, and Robert J. Person (Cindy) of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Adored grandmother of Debra P. Trascher Foy (Michael) of Pearl River, William H. Person, IV (Chriselda) of San Antonio, James T. Person, Jr. (Andree) and Jeffrey M. Person (Trisha) both of Mandeville, Meghan P. Walsh (John) and Maura Person, both of Chicago, IL, and Elizabeth, Jack and Benjamin Person of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Loving great-grandmother of 13. Also survived by her husband's nieces and nephews, Joan Asaro Bischone of Metairie, and Patricia P. Allen, Dr. James A. Person, Jr., and Elizabeth P. Orman, all of Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, Florence R. Ryan and John D. Ryan, and sister, Muriel C. Ryan. Margie is a graduate of John McDonogh High School. As a faithful wife and mother, she lived in Columbia, SC, Chattanooga, TN, Cincinnati, OH, and Houston, TX, before returning to New Orleans. She was a longtime customer service representative for New Orleans Public Service, Inc. until retirement. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church for more than 40 years and regularly attended St. Clement of Rome Church for the past 5 years. She will always be remembered as a gracious hostess, generous, kind and loving woman, excellent cook, and avid reader. The family would like to particularly thank Dr. John Finney, as well as the staffs of HomeInstead, Sunrise Assisted Living, Pulse Home Health Care, and Passages Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation and a celebration of Margie's life on Monday, April 8 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon, celebrated by Reverend David Ducote. Interment will be in Metairie Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of Greater New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans, LA Special Olympics, or the . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary