Marjorie Lee Reed Conatser entered her eternal rest Monday, June 24, at age 85 after a valiant struggle against melanoma. Predeceased by Willis Conatser, her husband of 62 years, and her parents, William and Marjorie Reed. Loving mother of son Kelly (Leslie) and daughters Tracy (Tim) and Shannon (Rick). Her five grandchildren (James, Lainey, Jessie, Clara, and Ricky) were the lights of her life. A lifelong educator, Margie passed on her love of learning to all her children and grandchildren, and to many of the students she taught through the years. She grew up in Norwood, Ohio, and received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. After moving to New Orleans she began teaching at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie in 1959, and earned her master's degree in education from the University of New Orleans. She later became the lower school principal at St. Martin's and when the school was named a winner of the National Elementary School Award, she was one of the educators recognized by President Ronald Reagan in a Rose Garden ceremony. In retirement she volunteered as a tour guide with the Cabildo and self-published two books, one on New Orleans folklore and the other on early childhood education. She also enjoyed travelling and pursued several creative endeavors, including painting and piano. Contrary to the tales her husband told his friends, she never did drive a Jax beer truck. A memorial service will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation prior to that from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Alliance at www.curemelanoma.org would be welcome. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary