Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie McNair "Jill" Olivier. View Sign Service Information Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe , TX 77303 (936)-756-2126 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie (Jill) McNair Olivier was called home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at MorningStar Assisted Living Community in Fort Collins, CO. Jill was born in London, England on June 9, 1924 to Albert and Marjorie Doe. She was a bookkeeper in her teens and a pay writer in the Women's Royal Naval Service shortly after the beginning of World War II. She served in the Orkney Islands off the tip of Scotland with 90 other WRENS and 20,000 service men. She was 21 when she met her husband to be, Stephen McNair, an American Naval officer. They were married and moved to the United States. They had four children and settled in New Orleans, LA. Jill was active and supportive in all her children's pursuits. She loved her time as a member of the Daughters of the British Empire. Jill visited her parents and sister in England many times and remained very close. Her love for people saw her as a volunteer at a local hospital and a foster parent to an infant, along with a lengthy career as a secretary for a psychiatrist. Jill always loved sports and never missed an opportunity to play badminton or tennis with her children and grandchildren. She continued to play tennis into her seventies. Her zeal for life will always be remembered along with her love for babies and the less fortunate. Jill was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Mandeville, LA. She was well loved in her final home at Morning Star and was received as part of their family. Many grieved her passing. Jill is survived by her sister, Phyllis Franklin of Bex-Hill-On-Sea and family; daughter Ann Stetson and husband Mike; daughter Cathy Becker and husband Steven; daughter Leila Masson and husband Harry; grandchildren Kim Jones, Nichole Jackson, Yvette Eshelman, Harry Masson IV and Claire Masson; and 4 great-grandchildren. Jill is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Stephen B. McNair, second husband Ringold Olivier, son Stephen F. McNair and his son Christopher. A family memorial service and internment were held at Cashner's Funeral Home and Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas on April 9, 2019. Marjorie (Jill) McNair Olivier was called home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at MorningStar Assisted Living Community in Fort Collins, CO. Jill was born in London, England on June 9, 1924 to Albert and Marjorie Doe. She was a bookkeeper in her teens and a pay writer in the Women's Royal Naval Service shortly after the beginning of World War II. She served in the Orkney Islands off the tip of Scotland with 90 other WRENS and 20,000 service men. She was 21 when she met her husband to be, Stephen McNair, an American Naval officer. They were married and moved to the United States. They had four children and settled in New Orleans, LA. Jill was active and supportive in all her children's pursuits. She loved her time as a member of the Daughters of the British Empire. Jill visited her parents and sister in England many times and remained very close. Her love for people saw her as a volunteer at a local hospital and a foster parent to an infant, along with a lengthy career as a secretary for a psychiatrist. Jill always loved sports and never missed an opportunity to play badminton or tennis with her children and grandchildren. She continued to play tennis into her seventies. Her zeal for life will always be remembered along with her love for babies and the less fortunate. Jill was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Mandeville, LA. She was well loved in her final home at Morning Star and was received as part of their family. Many grieved her passing. Jill is survived by her sister, Phyllis Franklin of Bex-Hill-On-Sea and family; daughter Ann Stetson and husband Mike; daughter Cathy Becker and husband Steven; daughter Leila Masson and husband Harry; grandchildren Kim Jones, Nichole Jackson, Yvette Eshelman, Harry Masson IV and Claire Masson; and 4 great-grandchildren. Jill is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Stephen B. McNair, second husband Ringold Olivier, son Stephen F. McNair and his son Christopher. A family memorial service and internment were held at Cashner's Funeral Home and Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas on April 9, 2019. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close