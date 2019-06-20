The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Mark Anthony Daniels entered into eternal rest at his residence on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a native of Waterproof, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Mark was an Equipment Operator with Gibbs Construction. Beloved husband of Joyce Daniels. Devoted father of Latanya Kincade, Shatoya Daniels, and Mark England. Son of the late James and Alma Daniels. Brother of Calvin Daniels, Deon Daniels, Lola Riley, and Margaret Bass, also survived by 11 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Isreal Baptist Church, Household of Faith of Harvey and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 1419 4th St. Westwego, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Woodrow Hayden Host Pastor/ Pastor Ricky Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery -Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
