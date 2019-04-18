Mark Anthony 'Benny Hill' Detrion Sr., departed this life suddenly on Monday April 15, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital Westbank. He was 52 years old and was a native and lifelong resident of Phoenix La. He was employed with the Plaquemines Parish Government's Ferry Department as a deckhand on the Point-Ala-Hache Ferry for many years and also served in the United States Navy. Son of the late June Marie Detrion Williams. Devoted and loving father of Shaniece, Shanique and Mark Anthony Detrion III. Beloved brother of Royanna Davis and the late Roxanne Sino. Grandfather of Jai, Tyrell and Jewelz Barthelemy, Grid and Timothy Bartholomew. Grandson of the late Evelyn and Loius Detrion Sr. Great grandson of the late Sedonia and Enos Camel Sr. Former husband of Kimberly Williams. Nephew of Sedonia Detrion (Vernon) Augustus, Louis Jr. and Warren (Anna) Detrion. Great nephew of Pearl Hill, Ernest (Mabel), Alfred, and Mitchell Camel, and the late Olivia Page, Willie Brocks Jr. and Gertrude Turner. Godbrother of Darilyn (Larry) Turner. Uncle of Kyran, Jeremiah and Ava Marie Davis, Roxie Ann Sino and the late Denair Sino. Devoted friend of Lyndell Williams, Navon Narcisse and Greg Sino. He is also survived by a host of cousin, other relatives, devoted friends and co-workers. Relatives and friends of the family, employees of the Plaquemines Parish Ferry Department, pastor, officers and members of Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church of Phoenix La., and all neighboring churches and Phoenix High School are invited to attend the funeral service on Monday April 22, 2019 at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church located at 12266 Hwy 15, Phoenix La. at 11A.M. The visitation will begin at 9A.M. Pastor Tyronne Edwards, M.Th., officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Phoenix La. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Hone 9611 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse La. 70037 (504)208-2119. For online condolences please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary