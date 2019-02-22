Mark Cecil Anderson passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 69. Loving father of Matthew Anderson, Daniel Anderson and Christopher Anderson. Former husband of Kathy Randazzo Anderson for 30 years. Son of the late August Roger and Patricia Dean Anderson. Brother of Eric Anderson (the late Parish). Brother-in-law of Cynthia Dotson (Herbert). Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mark was born on January 25, 1950 in Tallahassee, FL. He was a longtime resident of Georgia and a current resident of Slidell. LA. Mark was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Before being honorably discharged, he received several medals including the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/ palm and frame along with many others. He would often volunteer with the VFW and participated in the annual wreath laying ceremony at Chalmette Battlefield. He attended Georgia State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. Prior to establishing his own business, Stella Consulting, he was personnel manager for Siemens for many years. He enjoyed grilling, football, shooting at the gun range and especially his travels around the world. He will be forever remembered for his wit & sarcasm and deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Military Honors will begin at 1:45 PM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary