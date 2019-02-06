Mark Joseph Buras, resident of St. Bernard Parish, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans after a lengthy battle with Spinal Meningitis. He was 48 years old. He was born November 19, 1970 in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of St. Bernard Parish his entire life. Son of Alice Faye Buras. Beloved father of Madelyn, Nicholas, and Colby Buras. Grandson of Arlie Smith Tucker. Loving brother of Tina Buras, Clyde Buras Jr. (Angie), Angela Hastings (James), and Charles Anthony Buras. Beloved uncle of Emily, Ashley, Allie, and Caden. Mark was dedicated to a life's work of home renovations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, watching sports, and being outdoors. Mark will always be remembered for his bright smile, sense of humor, and huge heart. Preceded in death by his father Clyde Victor Buras Sr. and grandparents Edward Tucker, Lucille Crawford, and Sydney Buras. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2621 Colonial Drive Violet, LA on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 am with Visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Covington LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary