Mark W. Davison passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2018. He was born in Pompton Plains, NJ to Bert C. Davison (Virginia) and Alida C. Rodriquez. He was the brother of Deborah A. Davison, Paul C. Davison, and Mary Margaret Davison. He is survived by the love of his life for 25 years, Chris Owens. He had many dear friends: Joe and Richard Macchia, Sammy Steele, Kitsy Adams, Dami Behlar, and the late Nick Passorella and will be missed by all who knew him. Mark attended school in Wilbraham, MA, Chicago, IL, and then Pompton Plains, NL. He worked in heavy construction in Little Falls, NJ building custom boxes for specialty equipment and was the builder of Chris Owens property in New Orleans where he was one of the best in the business. He was the King of the Krewe of Stars in 2019 and led the Easter Parade with Chris every year. He was a supporting actor in the movie "Sonny" with Nicholas Cage. He dedicated his life to caring for his love, Chris, in every way possible. Mark was the great-great-grandson of the well-known opera singer, Madam Calve, and her husband, Charles Boudousquie, who were the owners of the Opera House before it burned down in 1919. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a service starting at 1:00 pm followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary