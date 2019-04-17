|
Marks Rodney "Doctor" Williams entered into eternal rest at his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 62. He was a native of Phoenix, LA. Son of the late Mark "Big Ike" and Emelda Simeon Williams. Loving father of Aisha Williams (Alexander) Duncan, Kayla Thomas, Tiffany Sylve, and Megan Williams (Princeton) Rawls. Beloved brother of Kathleen Williams (Vernon) Cornin, Bernadette Williams (Kelvin) Burton, Keenan (Genie) Williams and the late Sheila Williams Harvey. Grandfather of Tevin Barthelemy, Jeremy Black, Alexander Duncan III, Sha'Niya Demolle, Kialee Griffin, and Milan Rawls. Uncle of devoted nephews and nieces Shandon (Shonda) Williams, Jameila Williams (Gregory) Sino, Everette (Ebony) Harvey, Shandreka Cornin, Sondresha Harvey, Oren Harvey, Quianna Thompson, Ashley Williams and the late Trailon Harvey. Deceased also survived by 2 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends of the family and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral services on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St John Missionary Baptist Church 136 St. John Lane Phoenix, LA 70040 at 11 am. Visitation will begin at 10am. Pastor Rommel E. Griffin Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Cook Cemetery in Phoenix, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019