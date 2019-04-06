Marlene Lala Uplinger passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Gary Uplinger Sr. for 55 years. Loving mother of Dean Uplinger (Michelle) and the late Gary Uplinger Jr. Daughter of the late Dominic Lala and Anna Arena Lala. Sister of Ann Greve, Shirley Pettijohn (Alan) and the late Mary Louise Tucker. Proud grandmother of Larry, Mia, Tyler, Liam, Henry and Marisa. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marlene was born on March 28, 1947 in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. Her hobbies included crocheting and bingo. She taught us the importance of family bonds and truly treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary