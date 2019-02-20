The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Marquis Thomas
Marquis Arnez Thomas returned safety into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 9. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Marquis was a student at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School. Loving son of Markia Thomas and the late Travis Thomas. Devoted big brother of Calii Rose Everett. Grandson of Cicely Thomas, Mark Houston, Wilbert Thomas, Sr., and the late Mona Thomas. Nephew of the late Christopher Thomas; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also faculty, staff, and students of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School are invited to attend the Memorial Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
