Marshall Louis Carter native to Roseland, LA, resident of Marrero, LA passed away, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband of 49 years to Jeannette C. Carter and dedicated father of Latrisha (Mark) Norman, Reneé (Mitchell) Guillory, Janeé Brunet (Kim Paul). Blessed Poppy of Jade Brunet and Jesse Norman. He was the son of the late, Leon and Ernestine Carter. Brother of Thomas Carter and of the late John Stewart, David, Jesse Clines, and MacArthur Carter. Also survived by sister in law, Virginia Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. He worked for Asplundh Tree Service for 25 years and retired from the Jefferson Parish School Board in 2005. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
