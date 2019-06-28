The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
View Map
Marshall Scott Bruner Obituary
Marshall Scott Bruner passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a native of New York, NY and a resident of Kenner, LA. He was a letter carrier for 40 years and a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Marshall was an avid LSU Tiger fan and a season ticket holder for over 25 years. He left this earth knowing the Saints got robbed of a Superbowl and that Nick Saban can never win another National Championship during his lifetime. Marshall was also a loyal patron and friend to many at the Chateau Pub. Beloved husband of Rose H. Bruner. Father of Mickey Bruner, Michelle Bruner, Cory Bruner and Danielle Williams. Son of George Burner and the late Mary Kathryn Bruner. Brother of Karl Bruner and Pam Burke. Grandfather of Mickey Bruner, Brock Bruner, Sydney Bruner, Chase Bruner, Rivers Bruner, Destinee Williams, Carlton Williams, Coryona Williams, La Chelle Williams and Carnell Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019
