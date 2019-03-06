The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
Martha 'Honey' Dunbar Skinner

Martha "Honey" Dunbar Skinner entered into eternal peace on Monday, February 25, 2019, she was 101 years old. Honey is survived by her devoted children Helen Calice, Otis Brown, Sr., Willie Skinner and Brady Skinner, Jr. she is also survived by (7) grandchildren, (11) great-grandchildren,(4) great-great grandchildren, (2) daughter-in-law's, (2) sisters, (1) sister-in-law, (2) god-children, nieces, nephews and other relative and friends. Relatives, friends, Pastors, officers and members of Second True Love B.C., Franklin Avenue B.C., Avondale Church of Christ, Birmingham, Alabama and other communities Churches are invited to attend a viewing held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Second True Love B.C., 2530 S. Robertson Street N.O. LA, The Rev Lilton McQuarter, Pastor. Funeral Services held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12 noon at Saint Peter B.C. 1835 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, LA 71343 The Rev. Woodrow Pellerin, Pastor. Interment : Elmly Cemetery Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home 7411 Chef Menteur Highway Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
