|
|
Martha Davidson Motichek passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in Covington, LA. She was born on November 20, 1952 in Franklin, LA to the late Navarro Rodney Davidson and Kathleen Kuhlman Davidson. Martha was the loving wife of Eric Peter Motichek for 19 years. Martha was a pharmacist in Southeast Louisiana. She was a soft-spoken woman. Martha loved to travel, enjoyed good food, and most of all, loved her family deeply. Martha will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019