The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Motichek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Davidson Motichek


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Davidson Motichek Obituary
Martha Davidson Motichek passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in Covington, LA. She was born on November 20, 1952 in Franklin, LA to the late Navarro Rodney Davidson and Kathleen Kuhlman Davidson. Martha was the loving wife of Eric Peter Motichek for 19 years. Martha was a pharmacist in Southeast Louisiana. She was a soft-spoken woman. Martha loved to travel, enjoyed good food, and most of all, loved her family deeply. Martha will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now