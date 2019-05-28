Martha Nelson Frost passed away at her childhood home on Hillary Street in New Orleans, LA on May 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Martha was born in Alexandria, LA on December 7, 1944 to Waldemar and Opal Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Burgess Murray Frost, II. She was a proud alumnus of St. Martin's Episcopal School, class of 1962, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from LSU. She was a school teacher in Pearlington, MS and Bananera, Guatemala, before returning to teach in New Orleans. She was integral in founding Metairie Park Country Day's Edisen House, but retired from teaching to move to Pearlington, MS. She was happiest in her garden in Pearlington or hosting family and friends at her family's Camp on the Pearl River. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Bridger Frost, Chloe Lockett Frost Pullen (Eric), Matthew Bishop Frost, and Mathilde Nelson Frost Berlin (Brian) as well as her grandchildren, Charles Palmer Pullen, Meigs Murray Pullen, Benjamin Burgess Donald Pullen, John Bishop Berlin, George Burgess Berlin, and Bernard Nelson Berlin. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Mary Sue Nelson Roniger (Joseph), Charles Waldemar Nelson (Dorothy), Virginia Nelson Dodge (Peter, dec.), and Kenneth Hutson Nelson (Karin Levesque) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in New Orleans at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd.New Orleans, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be at 9:00 am followed by a brief reception at 11:00. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Inurnment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Society for Louisiana Irises, 10329 Caddo Lake Road, Mooringsport, LA 70160. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019