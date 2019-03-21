Martha Robinson Scott was born on June 14, 1929 in New Orleans, LA to the late Rev. Louis Robinson, Sr. and Mrs. Martha Miciotto Robinson. On March 17, 2019, an angel stood by her bedside and whispered "It's time now, you have fought a good fight and have finished your course. You have kept the faith. Come unto Jesus, your heavenly reward awaits." She has fulfilled life's purpose and has now gone on to get the great reward promised to all. Martha will be forever remembered by her children: Paulette Scott-Tubre, Joseph Scott (Liz), Bryan Scott (Zina), Troy Scott (Barbara), Kimberly Scott- Thompson (Malcom); a granddaughter, Jennifer "Noonie" Tubre-Robinson (Doolie), whom she raised; a very special friend Andeline Jackson, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Louis Robinson, Sr., son Gregory Scott; brothers: George, John, Joseph, Otto, and Charles Robinson; sisters Rosemary, Helen and Ella. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd., NOLA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Dwight E. Clay, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary