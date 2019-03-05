The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Marti Battistella
Marti Marion Battistella passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 60, after a prolonged illness. Marti is survived by her sister Dawn A. Battistella and Lionel C. Battistella Jr.; niece Gabriella Marie Battistella as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and great-cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Lionel C. and Martha O. Battistella; brother Kim Anthony Battistella. Marti will be fondly remembered for her strong love of animals, big heart and her love and loyalty to family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. To sign and view the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019
