Martin Fitzgerald "Russell" Hatten

Martin Fitzgerald "Russell" Hatten Obituary
Martin "Russell" Fitzgerald Hatten entered into eternal rest at University Medical Center on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 50. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Martin was employed with NOLA Construction, and a member of Big Brothers Organization of Allen. Devoted father of Andrew Christoph. Son of Ruth H. Martin and the late Elias Hatten. Grandson of the late Sidney and Viola Hayes, Bai and Jean Ford Hatten. Brother of Clarence Cotton, Haille Martin, Herbert Martin, David Martin, Patrice Hatten, Nancy Jean, Sandra, and Geraldine Broome, Yvonne Gardet, Mary C. Brown, Jerrelyn Martin, Shirley Hayes, and Lettie Trash, also survived by 2 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Regular Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Regular Baptist Church 901 5th St. Gretna, LA on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor T. A. Hodge officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
